venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
Agenparl

COUNCIL TO REOPEN PUBLIC BARBECUES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 15 maggio 2020

Published: 15 May 2020

Public barbecues across the city will be reopened this weekend following advice from Queensland Health.

Barbecues at the Cairns Esplanade, beaches, Babinda Boulders, and Lake Morris will be open from tomorrow morning.

The remaining barbecue facilities in the Cairns Regional Council area will be reopened by Sunday.

Users are encouraged to bring their own cleaning and sanitising products to give barbecues a clean before and after use in line with good hygiene practices.



Last updated: 15 May 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/media-releases/releases/barbecues-reopen

