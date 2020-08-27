COUNCIL PROPOSES CONSULTATION ON HOUSING LICENSING SCHEMES

(AGENPARL) – OXFORD (ENGLAND), gio 27 agosto 2020

Oxford City Council is proposing to launch public consultation on two licensing schemes aimed at improving conditions in the private rented sector.

In January the council set out far-reaching plans to reshape the sector, which now makes up almost half (49%) of housing stock in the city. The proposed consultations are a necessary step in delivering these plans and the council wants to seek views on:

HMO licensing

HMOs are homes rented out to three or more people who are not from the same family and who share facilities. All HMO landlords in Oxford must get a licence that ensures an HMO meets safety standards, they are a ‘fit and proper person’ and that they comply with council waste disposal and storage requirements.

In 2011 Oxford was the first council in England to introduce a citywide scheme that required every HMO to be licensed. The current scheme is due to expire in January 2021. Consultation is required as a condition of renewing the scheme for another five years.

Selective licensing

A recent review of housing conditions suggests that a fifth of the 30,000 homes in Oxford’s private rented sector have a serious housing hazard. Selective licensing would allow the council to extend existing licensing powers to cover all privately rented homes in Oxford.

Government rules allow councils to introduce selective licensing if 20% of homes in an area are privately rented. If the consultation is in favour of introducing selective licensing, the final scheme will need to be approved by the government.

Consultation proposals

The housing and homelessness panel will consider the proposals next Thursday (3 September) before cabinet makes a final decision on 9 September.

If agreed, a 12 week public consultation will begin on 10 September. This will be carried out independently by Opinion Research Services (ORS) on behalf of the council.

ORS will aim to seek the views of all stakeholders – including landlords, agents, industry associations, residents and resident’s groups, private tenants, third sector organisations, advice agencies, registered housing providers, councillors, businesses and neighbouring councils.

Comment