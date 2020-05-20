COUNCIL OFFERS INTEREST-FREE RATES REPAYMENT PLANS

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 20 maggio 2020

Ratepayers are reminded that the three-month extension on rates repayments ends on 27 May.

People who are having difficulties paying their rates as a result of the coronavirus are urged to contact Council about an interest-free repayment plan.

Ratepayers are encouraged to contact Council before the rates due date to take advantage of the assistance program.

Fill in and submit an online form at www.cairns.qld.gov.au/covidhardship, send an email to <a or contact customer service on

1300 692 247.