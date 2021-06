(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, gio 10 giugno 2021

The Council today approved conclusions endorsing a new strategy that outlines a long-term vision for the EU to become a climate-resilient society that is fully adapted to the unavoidable impacts of climate change by 2050.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/99853/council-endorses-new-eu-strategy-adaptation-climate-change_en