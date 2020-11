(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 20 novembre 2020

The Council has approved conclusions on the EU Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy 2020-2024. The Action Plan sets out the EU’s level of ambition and priorities in this field in its relations with all third countries.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/88967/council-approves-conclusions-eu-action-plan-human-rights-and-democracy-2020-2024_en