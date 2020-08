(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 12 agosto 2020 Source: Congressional Research Service [Library of Congress] (CRS). Published: 8/6/2020.

Several public officials have begun to call for a federal nationwide mask mandate to stem the tide of COVID-19 cases. This four-page document provides an overview of the relevant federal authority to issue such a mandate, as well as other legal considerations for Congress.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23351