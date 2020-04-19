(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 19 aprile 2020

Post forecasts market year (MY) 2020/21 cotton fiber production at a record for a third consecutive year, at 1.0 million bales (480 lb.). The MY 2019/20 production estimate is lowered to 990,000 bales, albeit still a record, as current deliveries of seed cotton to ginning facilities come in just below early projections. Post’s MY 2020/21 export projection is just under 1.1 million bales, in anticipation of delays and spillover of MY 2019/20 exports due to COVID19-related challenges faced by downstream customers. Annual consumption remains low at 30,000 bales.

Cote d’Ivoire: Cotton and Products Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/cote-divoire-cotton-and-products-annual-1