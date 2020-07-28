COSTAMARE CLINCHES 24 CHARTERS IN THREE MONTHS AS BOXSHIP MARKET STIRS

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 28 luglio 2020
Costamare has also been renewing its fleet as the demolition market reopened and sold two 23-year-old vessels for scrap
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1133260/Costamare%20clinches%2024%20charters%20in%20three%20months%20as%20boxship%20market%20stirs?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss