09/15/2021 08:13 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Costa Rica on this very special 200th Independence Day.

The United States appreciates Costa Rica’s strong regional leadership and partnership as we work together toward greater security, prosperity, and democracy across Central America.Our nations are bound by shared values, and our partnership is grounded in our mutual commitment to inclusive economic growth, strengthened democratic governance, security in the face of common threats, and protection of the environment.This past year, we stood together to fight COVID-19, through U.S.-donated vaccines and medical supplies.Costa Rica stands as a model of democracy and respect for human rights, and we look forward to further collaboration on mutual priorities including migration, the climate crisis, and the fight against transnational crime and drug trafficking.In this bicentennial year, we look forward to increased regional cooperation and collaboration in Central America.

The United States wishes the people of Costa Rica a very happy 200th Independence Day. ¡Pura Vida!

