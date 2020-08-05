mercoledì, Agosto 5, 2020
SCOMPARSA SEN. ZAVOLI: RICORDO IN ASSEMBLEA

IL PAPA RICORDA MONSIGNOR CHIARINELLI, PASTORE PREMUROSO

GILMAN TOP PRODUCING INSTITUTIONS

GILMAN TOP PRODUCING INSTITUTIONS

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT VIZCARRA OF PERU: 5 AUGUST 2020

FUNDING SUPPORTS KENT COMMUNITIES

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1906 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1908 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1907 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1910 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

COST OF REPATRIATION IS DETERRING CREW CHANGES, SAY SEAFARERS

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mer 05 agosto 2020

Stories have emerged of owners compensating by sending hampers of baby gifts to the families of crew who have missed…

Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1133409/Cost%20of%20repatriation%20is%20deterring%20crew%20changes%20say%20seafarers?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss

