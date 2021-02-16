COST AND ENERGY INTENSITY OF U.S. POTABLE WATER REUSE SYSTEMS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 febbraio 2021
Environ. Sci.: Water Res. Technol., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1EW00017A, Paper
Alison Sim, Meagan S. Mauter
This paper reports on a new and open-source dataset, curated from facility-specific engineering reports, detailing facility features for an aggregated total of 70 operating, demonstration, pilot and unbuilt U.S. potable…
