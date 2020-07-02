giovedì, Luglio 2, 2020
COSCO FIRMS UP ORDERS OF LNG TANKER TRIO

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, gio 02 luglio 2020

The ordering plan was first unveiled in April when the project was said to be linked with US LNG exports

Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1132891/Cosco%20firms%20up%20orders%20of%20LNG%20tanker%20trio?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss

