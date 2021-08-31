(AGENPARL) – mar 31 agosto 2021 [Corteva Elemental Enzymes.png]

Corteva Agriscience Expands Agreement with Elemental Enzymes

To Deliver Farmers Proven, Innovative Biological Fungicide

Naturally Derived Peptide Primes Plant’s Defense Against Fungal Diseases

Through the agreement, Corteva receives an exclusive license to Elemental Enzymes’ patented peptide technology. The novel mode of action uses a naturally occurring 22-amino acid peptide to alert plants to invading pathogens, which primes its immune system and helps the plant protect itself from fungal diseases, such as Asian soybean rust, Cercospora, and wheat head scab.

“Farmers are seeking biological solutions that offer proven, predictable performance,” said Susanne Wasson, President, Crop Protection Business Platforms, Corteva Agriscience. “Working with Elemental Enzymes, we continue expanding on our commitment to help farmers access innovative and proven solutions that complement conventional fungicides, enhance plant resilience and growth under challenging environmental conditions, and help keep crops productive and healthy.”

Corteva will offer the technology as part of its biologicals portfolio under the brand name Holzem™ biofungicide and be positioned as complementary to its leading fungicides solutions. Pending applicable registrations, Corteva anticipates the global launch of Holzem™ biofungicide to begin in Latin America in 2022 and the United States in 2023.

“We are excited to continue our work with Corteva Agriscience to deliver a novel biofungicide that combats destructive row crop diseases across a broad range of crops and geographies. Elemental Enzymes is dedicated to developing highly effective new technologies for sustainable agriculture that address numerous grower challenges across the globe,” said Brian Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Elemental Enzymes.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Corteva Agriscience

About Elemental Enzymes

08/31/21

