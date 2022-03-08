(AGENPARL) – mar 08 marzo 2022 Press and Information Court of Justice of the European Union
PRESS RELEASE No 42/22
Luxembourg, 8 March 2022
Judgment in Case C-213/19
Commission v United Kingdom
The United Kingdom has failed to fulfil its obligations in relation to customs control
and the availability of EU own resources by failing to adopt the measures necessary
to combat fraud with regards to undervalued imports of textiles and footwear from
China
The United Kingdom should have taken account of the risk profiles and the types of customs
control recommended to it by OLAF and the Commission
The European Union has abolished all quotas on imports of textiles and clothing including from
China since 1 January 2005.
In 2007, 2009 and 2015, the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) sent mutual assistance messages
to Member States, informing them in particular of the risk of extreme undervaluation of imports of
textiles and footwear from China by shell companies registered for the sole purpose of giving
fraudulent transactions the appearance of legitimacy. OLAF asked all Member States to monitor
their imports of such products, to carry out appropriate customs checks and to take adequate
safeguard measures if there was any suspicion of artificially low invoiced prices.
To that end, OLAF developed a risk assessment tool based on EU-wide data. That tool, involving
the calculation of an average derived from ‘cleaned average prices’, produces a ‘lowest acceptable
price’ that is used as a risk profile or threshold enabling Member States’ customs authorities to
detect values declared on importation that are particularly low, and thus imports presenting a
significant risk of undervaluation.
In 2011 and 2014, the United Kingdom participated in monitoring operations conducted by the
Commission and OLAF to counteract certain risks of undervaluation fraud, without however
applying the lowest acceptable prices calculated in accordance with OLAF’s method or enforcing
the additional payment demands issued by the United Kingdom authorities following such
operations.
In several bilateral meetings, OLAF recommended that the competent United Kingdom authorities
use EU-wide risk indicators, namely the lowest acceptable prices. According to OLAF, fraudulent
imports were increasing significantly in the United Kingdom on account of the inadequate nature of
the checks carried out by the United Kingdom customs authorities, encouraging the shift of
fraudulent operations from other Member States to the United Kingdom. However, according to
OLAF, the United Kingdom did not follow its recommendations, instead releasing the products
concerned for free circulation in the internal market without conducting appropriate customs
controls, with the result that a substantial proportion of the customs duties due were not collected
or made available to the European Commission.
Consequently, taking the view that the United Kingdom had failed to enter in the accounts the
correct amounts of customs duties and to make available to the Commission the correct amount of
traditional own resources and own resources accruing from value added tax (‘VAT’) in respect of
certain imports of textiles and footwear from China, the Commission brought an action for a
declaration that the United Kingdom had failed to fulfil its obligations under EU legislation on
control and supervision in relation to the recovery of own resources and under EU legislation on
customs duty and on VAT.
By its judgment, the Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice upholds the Commission’s action in
part, ruling, in essence, that the United Kingdom has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU
law by failing to apply effective customs control measures or to enter in the accounts the
correct amounts of customs duties and accordingly to make available to the Commission
the correct amount of traditional own resources in respect of certain imports of textiles and
footwear from China, 1 and by failing to provide the Commission with all the information
necessary to calculate the amounts of duty and own resources remaining due. 2
Regarding the quantification of own resources losses, claimed by the Commission in its
application, i.e. a specified amount for each year covered by the infringement period, that is a total
checks is the consequence of the failure of the customs authorities to carry out checks to verify the
actual value of the goods, a method based on statistical data, rather than a method intended to
determine the customs value of the goods concerned on the basis of direct evidence, is permitted.
The Court’s examination in the present proceedings must essentially aim to verify, first, that that
method was justified in the light of the particular circumstances of the case and, secondly, that it
was sufficiently precise and reliable.
In that regard, the Court partly rejects the Commission’s calculation, finding that, because of an
inconsistency between the form of order sought in the application and the grounds set out in it, as
well as the considerable uncertainty, as a result, regarding the accuracy of the amounts of own
resources claimed by the Commission, the Commission has not established the full amounts to the
requisite legal standard.
In the light of the particular circumstances of the case, the Court approves, however, the method
used by the Commission to estimate the amount of traditional own resources losses for part of the
infringement period, since that method has proved to be sufficiently precise and reliable to ensure
that it does not lead to a clear overestimate of the amount of those losses.
The Court also makes clear that it is not for the Court to take the place of the Commission by
calculating the precise amounts of traditional own resources payable by the United Kingdom. It can
either grant or reject, in whole or in part, the claims set out in the form of order sought in the
Commission’s application, without modifying the scope of those claims. It is, however, for the
Commission to recalculate the losses of EU own resources remaining due by taking account of the
findings of the Court regarding the quantum of the losses and the value to be attributed to them.
NOTE: An action for failure to fulfil obligations directed against a Member State which has failed to comply
with its obligations under European Union law may be brought by the Commission or by another Member
State. If the Court of Justice finds that there has been a failure to fulfil obligations, the Member State
concerned must comply with the Court’s judgment without delay.
Where the Commission considers that the Member State has not complied with the judgment, it may bring a
further action seeking financial penalties. However, if measures transposing a directive have not been
notified to the Commission, the Court of Justice can, on a proposal from the Commission, impose penalties
at the stage of the initial judgment.
This failure to fulfil obligations concerns the United Kingdom’s obligations under, in particular, Article 310(6) and
Article 325 TFEU, Regulation (EU) No 952/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 9 October 2013 laying
down the Union Customs Code (OJ 2013 L 269, p. 1), Council Regulation (EEC) No 2913/92 of 12 October 1992
establishing the Community Customs Code (OJ 1992 L 302, p. 1), and Council Directive 2006/112/EC of 28 November
2006 on the common system of [VAT] (OJ 2006 L 347, p. 1, and corrigendum OJ 2007 L 335, p. 60).
Specifically, the United Kingdom has failed to fulfil its obligations under Article 4(3) TEU (principle of sincere
cooperation) by failing to provide the Commission with all the information necessary to determine the amount of
traditional own resources losses and by not providing as requested the reasons for the decisions cancelling the customs
debts established.
