RSC Adv., 2021, 11,20730-20736
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA09275D, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Qiuxia Zheng, Zongbin Sun, Zhanhui Wang, Tinghe Duan, Kai Xu, Mengmeng Cai, Bi Wang
Mg alloys with microarc oxidation/phytic acid composite coatings were tested as degradable ligation clips for ligating the cystic duct and cystic artery.
