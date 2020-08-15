sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
Breaking News

CORRESPONDENCE: PM LETTER TO VETERANS OF THE FAR EAST CAMPAIGN: 15 AUGUST…

FILIPPINE, INIZIA LA PREGHIERA PER LA GUARIGIONE NAZIONALE

NUOVA ZELANDA. I VESCOVI SMENTISCONO L’APPOGGIO AI CONSERVATORI

PM LETTER TO VETERANS OF THE FAR EAST CAMPAIGN: 15 AUGUST 2020

PANDEMIA, CEI: Sì AI CORI NELLE MESSE E NIENTE DISTANZA TRA FAMILIARI

MARIA PORTA DEL CIELO, ATTRAVERSO L’ASSUNZIONE SI FA PIù VICINA

ALEPPO CELEBRA L’ASSUNTA. PADRE AL SABBAGH: METTIAMO RADICI PROFONDE

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #62

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

PRESS RELEASE: WORLD LEADERS PAY TRIBUTE AS NATION FALLS SILENT TO MARK…

Agenparl

CORRESPONDENCE: PM LETTER TO VETERANS OF THE FAR EAST CAMPAIGN: 15 AUGUST 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – 10 DOWNING STREET, LONDON (UK), sab 15 agosto 2020

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/pm-letter-to-veterans-of-the-far-east-campaign-15-august-2020

Post collegati

CORRESPONDENCE: PM LETTER TO VETERANS OF THE FAR EAST CAMPAIGN: 15 AUGUST 2020

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: WORLD LEADERS PAY TRIBUTE AS NATION FALLS SILENT TO MARK THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE END OF THE SECOND WORLD WAR

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: PM’S MEETING WITH IRISH TAOISEACH MICHEáL MARTIN: 13 AUGUST 2020

Redazione

SPEECH: STANDING SIDE BY SIDE, WE’LL BUILD BACK BETTER THAN EVER

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: LORD-LIEUTENANT FOR DUNBARTONSHIRE: 12 AUGUST 2020

Redazione

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT VIZCARRA OF PERU: 5 AUGUST 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More