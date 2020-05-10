CORRESPONDENCE: COUNTERING ONLINE CHILD SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AND ABUSE DURING THE CORONOAVIRUS (COVID-19) PANDEMIC

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, dom 10 maggio 2020
Stay at home
- Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)
- If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times
- Wash your hands as soon as you get home
Do not meet others, even friends or family.
You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/countering-online-child-sexual-exploitation-and-abuse-during-the-coronoavirus-covid-19-pandemic