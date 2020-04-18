sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
CORRESPONDENCE: CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): LETTER FROM THE SECRETARY OF STATE TO THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT WORKFORCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, sab 18 aprile 2020

Stay at home

  • Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)
  • If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times
  • Wash your hands as soon as you get home

Do not meet others, even friends or family.

You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-letter-from-the-secretary-of-state-to-the-local-government-workforce

