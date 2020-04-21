CORRECTION: UNDERSTANDING FECAL SLUDGE DRYING IN MEMBRANE-LINED CONTAINER-BASED TOILETS FOR DEVELOPING COUNTRIES WITH CFD MODELING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 aprile 2020
Environ. Sci.: Water Res. Technol., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0EW90023K, Correction
DOI: 10.1039/D0EW90023K, Correction
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Babak Ebrazi Bakhshayesh, Shray Saxena, Paul T. Imhoff
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ew/~3/o-bx5v77JKE/D0EW90023K