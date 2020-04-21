martedì, Aprile 21, 2020
CORRECTION: UNDERSTANDING FECAL SLUDGE DRYING IN MEMBRANE-LINED CONTAINER-BASED TOILETS FOR DEVELOPING COUNTRIES WITH CFD MODELING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 aprile 2020

Environ. Sci.: Water Res. Technol., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0EW90023K, Correction
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Babak Ebrazi Bakhshayesh, Shray Saxena, Paul T. Imhoff
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ew/~3/o-bx5v77JKE/D0EW90023K

