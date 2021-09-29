(AGENPARL) – mer 29 settembre 2021 SEPTEMBER 28, 2021

Join Assistant Secretary Alejandra Castillo for a Panel Discussion about the Build Back Better Regional Challenge

Experts will Discuss Best Practices for Regional Growth Clusters and How the Build Back Better Regional Challenge Will Support Regional Economies and US Competitiveness

CORRECTION: On Friday, October 1 EDA will be hosting a Build Back Better Regional Challenge panel discussion for applicants, not an information webinar. We are excited about this unique opportunity and we look forward to having you. If you have already registered for the October 1 event, you do not need to re-register. Please see more information below.

The clock is ticking! Phase 1 applications for EDA’s $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge closes on Tuesday, October 19. The Build Back Better Regional Challenge is a historic opportunity to transform regions across our country with place-based regional economic development.

In advance of this deadline, EDA is continuing to provide resources for applicants to enhance their proposals. This Friday, October 1st at 2:00pm ET, join Assistant Secretary Alejandra Castillo, former Small Business Administrator Karen Mills, Urban Institute Senior Fellow Brett Theodos and U.S. Department of Commerce Chief Economist Aaron “Ronnie” Chatterji as they discuss best practices for regional growth clusters and the importance of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge to support regional economies and enhance US competitiveness.

See you on Friday!

🔊 Listen to this