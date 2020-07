(AGENPARL) – LJUBLJANA (SLOVENIA), lun 06 luglio 2020 Due to some mistakes discovered in statistical data on organic farming in the First Release published on 2. 7. 2020, the data were temporarily withdrawn. The mentioned release with corrected data is now published again. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Fonte/Source: https://www.stat.si/StatWebResponsive/en/News/Index/8957