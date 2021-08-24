(AGENPARL) – mar 24 agosto 2021 FDI 2020: BEA to provide an overview of FDI in the United States in 2020! []

Join SelectUSA and the Bureau of Economic Analysis to hear the latest information available on foreign direct investment into the U.S.

What to expect:

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021 BEA will present an overview of FDI in the United States in 2020, including highlights from BEA’s recent releases on new FDI and direct investment transactions. These statistics provide information on trends in FDI by state, market, and industry, that can help stakeholders make more informed decisions.

Date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. (EDT)

Finding Success as a Female Entrepreneur in the U.S.: A Minnesota Case Study

What to expect:

Hear how one startup ecosystem in Minnesota collaborated to support its female founders. Join SelectUSA and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to hear best practices: from successes to avoiding obstacles – learn what support networks and resources are available to female founders.

Date: Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. (EDT)

SelectUSA services for Economic Development Organizations

What to expect:

SelectUSA will host an informational webinar for Economic Development Organizations (EDOs) to expand on SelectUSA resources, including Single Location Promotion Events, virtual tours, and EDO Diagnostic plots that support foreign direct investment (FDI) efforts nationwide.

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (EDT)

SAVE THE DATE: The 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit is June 26-29, 2022 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

