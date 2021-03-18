CORRECTION: EFFICIENT BIOMASS SACCHARIFICATION USING A NOVEL CELLOBIOHYDROLASE FROM CLOSTRIDIUM CLARIFLAVUM FOR UTILIZATION IN BIOFUEL INDUSTRY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 marzo 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,11387-11387
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA90090K, Correction
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA90090K, Correction
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Asma Zafar, Muhammad Nauman Aftab, Anam Asif, Ahmet Karadag, Liangcai Peng, Hasan Ufak Celebioglu, Muhammad Sohail Afzal, Attia Hamid, Irfana Iqbal
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/gSfXuETOFdM/D1RA90090K