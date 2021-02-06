CORPS SEEKS INPUT ON REVISED CORALVILLE LAKE WATER CONTROL PLAN, PLANS VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE EVENTS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 06 febbraio 2021

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District is finalizing the Coralville Lake Water Control Plan and is seeking public input. Two virtual open house events will be hosted to offer a question and answer opportunity for the public and gather feedback about the updated plan. The first virtual event will be held Thursday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m. and the second will be Thursday, March 4, at 5 p.m.

A digital version of the plan and a video presentation outlining changes are available for review at: https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/About/Offices/Programs-and-Project-Management/Coralville-Lake-Water-Control-Plan-Update. Details on how to submit comments online and participate in the virtual public open house events are also available at the website listed above.

Water Control Plans define normal operations of a water control structure and ensure the operations of a reservoir conform to laws and applicable federal regulations. On a periodic basis, these plans are updated to keep abreast of changing conditions, legislation and other relevant factors. Items taken into consideration during the revision process include Coralville Lake’s authorized project purposes of flood risk management, low-flow augmentation, recreation and environmental stewardship.

For more information on the plan revision process, the updated plan or how to submit comments, visit https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/About/Offices/Programs-and-Project-Management/Coralville-Lake-Water-Control-Plan-Update. Comments will be accepted through March 19 and can also be submitted by email to: telephone to: 309-794-5704, or by mail to: Rock Island District, Attn: PM-M, P.O. Box 2004, Rock Island, IL 61204-2004.

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2495033/corps-seeks-input-on-revised-coralville-lake-water-control-plan-plans-virtual-o/