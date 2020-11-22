domenica, Novembre 22, 2020
CORPS PROJECT HELPS IMPROVE SOLDIERS’ SLEEP

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 22 novembre 2020 Almost every night, people close their curtains to go to sleep; but for Soldiers stationed in the Fairbanks area, regular curtains will not suffice. Getting quality sleep in the middle of summer, when daylight is nearly 24 hours a day, is a challenge that can adversely affect mental health. U.S. Army Garrison Alaska is taking a multifaceted approach to address this problem and a small but effective piece of this work is by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District. They worked with Fort Wainwright and Fort Greely to install 2,740 blackout shades in 30 barracks this year to improve sleep quality and in turn, enhance the mental health and well-being of Alaska’s warfighters.
A worker installs a blackout shade in a barrack on Fort Wainwright in March 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2384685/corps-project-helps-improve-soldiers-sleep/

