mercoledì, Agosto 26, 2020
Breaking News

COVID, SALVINI: AL FIANCO DI MUSUMECI E DI TUTTI I SINDACI E…

PD: DE MARIA (PD), INAUGURATA OGGI FESTA UNITà MODENA, TRA LA NOSTRA…

MIGRANTI, MICELI (PD): MUSUMECI REVOCHI SUBITO ORDINANZA SU CHIUSURA CENTRI ACCOGLIENZA

USA, CONTINUANO LE TENSIONI CON LA CINA

GOVERNMENT FUNDING FOR ST BASILS’ YOUTH HOMELESSNESS PROGRAMME

MIGLIAIA I MIGRANTI VENEZUELANI BLOCCATI AL CONFINE CON LA COLOMBIA

FOREIGN MINISTERS MEET IN BERLIN TO DISCUSS EU-RUSSIA RELATIONS, TURKEY AND THE…

SUSAN ACLAND-HOOD MADE ACTING PERMANENT SECRETARY AT THE DEPARTMENT FOR EDUCATION

URUGUAY. DA FRANCESCO UN DONO PER I PAZIENTI COVID

SCUOLA, SALVINI: SULLE GRADUATORIE ENNESIMO PASTICCIO DELLA AZZOLINA

Agenparl

CORPS EXTENDS LANE CORPS EXTENDS CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 177 BRIDGE ACROSS NORFORK DAM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 26 agosto 2020

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark.  – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the closure of the northbound lane of Highway 177 across Norfork Dam until December 2020, to continue performing maintenance on the spillway bridge. 

The contractor recently restarted work on the spillway bridge after high water on Norfork Lake caused a work stoppage in June.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.  Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office regret any inconvenience this may cause.  If you are traveling in this area, please expect delays, obey flagmen, and drive cautiously around equipment and work crews.

For more information, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700. 

Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/#!/usacelittlerock.   

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2325515/corps-extends-lane-corps-extends-closure-of-highway-177-bridge-across-norfork-d/

Post collegati

THE PREPARATION OF (4H)-IMIDAZOL-4-ONES AND THEIR APPLICATION IN THE TOTAL SYNTHESIS OF NATURAL PRODUCTS

Redazione

UNDERSTANDING THE NATURE OF THE PASSIVATION LAYER ENABLING REVERSIBLE CALCIUM PLATING

Redazione

ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS FORT WORTH DISTRICT CAMPGROUND CLOSURES AT TOWN BLUFF AND SAM RAYBURN LAKES IN RESPONSE TO FORECAST IMPACTS OF HURRICANE LAURA

Redazione

CORPS EXTENDS LANE CORPS EXTENDS CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 177 BRIDGE ACROSS NORFORK DAM

Redazione

U.S. ARMY CORPS ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF CHIEF’S REPORT FOR RARITAN BAY AND SANDY HOOK BAY, HIGHLANDS, NEW JERSEY, COASTAL STORM RISK MANAGEMENT PROJECT

Redazione

MKARNS NAV NOTICE NO. 20-51 LOCK 6 REOPENED

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More