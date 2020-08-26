CORPS EXTENDS LANE CORPS EXTENDS CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 177 BRIDGE ACROSS NORFORK DAM

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 26 agosto 2020

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the closure of the northbound lane of Highway 177 across Norfork Dam until December 2020, to continue performing maintenance on the spillway bridge.

The contractor recently restarted work on the spillway bridge after high water on Norfork Lake caused a work stoppage in June.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies. Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office regret any inconvenience this may cause. If you are traveling in this area, please expect delays, obey flagmen, and drive cautiously around equipment and work crews.

For more information, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700.

Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/#!/usacelittlerock.

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2325515/corps-extends-lane-corps-extends-closure-of-highway-177-bridge-across-norfork-d/