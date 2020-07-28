martedì, Luglio 28, 2020
CORPS' DETROIT OFFICE AWARDS DREDGING CONTRACT FOR HOLLAND HARBOR

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 28 luglio 2020 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, recently awarded a contract for dredging in western Michigan, on Lake Michigan.

The Corps awarded a maintenance dredging contract for Holland (Outer) Harbor in June to Luedtke Engineering Company from Frankfort, Michigan. The contract (award number W911 XK20C0012) was for more than $455,000 to dredge almost 49,000 cubic yards of material from Holland (Outer) Harbor. Material from the site will be placed near the shoreline in the most landward eight foot depth starting north of the breakwater.

“This important work will keep the shipping channel open as part of the Great Lakes Navigation System as an economically and environmentally viable means of transporting commodities,” said Bob Jarema, project manager.
Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2290790/corps-detroit-office-awards-dredging-contract-for-holland-harbor/

