CORPS CAMPGROUNDS TO REOPEN JUNE 1 ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 01 giugno 2020 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District announces campgrounds managed by the Mississippi River Project will reopen June 1 with the exception of Grant River in Potosi, Wisconsin. Online reservations through www.recreation.gov are required for all sites and same day reservations are now permitted.



