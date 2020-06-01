lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 1, 2020

GROUPS OF UP TO SIX FROM DIFFERENT HOUSEHOLDS CAN EXERCISE OUTSIDE UNDER…

1 JULY 2020: UPDATE TO THE PATENT COOPERATION TREATY (PCT) FEES

UK REACHES 200,000 CORONAVIRUS TESTING CAPACITY TARGET A DAY EARLY

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

THREE FAMILIES TO FINLAND FROM AL-HOL CAMP VIA TURKEY

CORPS CAMPGROUNDS TO REOPEN JUNE 1 ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 01 giugno 2020 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District announces campgrounds managed by the Mississippi River Project will reopen June 1 with the exception of Grant River in Potosi, Wisconsin. Online reservations through www.recreation.gov are required for all sites and same day reservations are now permitted.

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2202979/corps-campgrounds-to-reopen-june-1-along-the-mississippi-river/

