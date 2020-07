(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 31 luglio 2020 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District announces the award of a more than $12.9-million contract for the installation of two new dam lift gates and a new control system at Montgomery Locks and Dam on the Ohio River in Monaca, Pennsylvania.





Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2295324/corps-awards-129-contract-to-replace-dam-gates/