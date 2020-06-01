CORPS ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF FINAL 2018 NATIONAL WETLAND PLANT LIST PROVIDING PLANT SPECIES INDICATOR STATUS RATINGS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 01 giugno 2020 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as part of an interagency effort with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, is announcing the availability of the final 2018 National Wetland Plant List (NWPL). The Federal Register Notice for the 2018 NWPL update was posted on May 18, 2020 and can be found at: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-05-18/pdf/2020-10630.pdf.



Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2202983/corps-announces-availability-of-final-2018-national-wetland-plant-list-providin/