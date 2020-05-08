CORPORATE REPORT: REPORT OF THE CHIEF ELECTORAL OFFICER FOR NORTHERN IRELAND 2018- 19

(AGENPARL) – STORMONT AND WESTMINSTER (UK), ven 08 maggio 2020
Stay at home
- Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)
- If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times
- Wash your hands as soon as you get home
Do not meet others, even friends or family.
You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.
