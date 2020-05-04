CORPORATE INFORMATION: MINISTRY OF HOUSING, COMMUNITIES & LOCAL GOVERNMENT – STATISTICS AT MHCLG

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 04 maggio 2020

Due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) there will be some changes in terms of our regular statistical production. The current disruption to the UK could affect the quality of some of our statistics, such as lower accuracy, or it could mean there is less detail available, such as fewer local and regional breakdowns. In some cases, the production of some data series may need to be suspended. Alternatively, we may find there are advantages to using other data sources.

Decisions will be made on a case by case basis, taking into account what information is currently relevant given the situation, with the 3 pillars of the Code of Practice for Statistics (Trustworthiness, Quality and Value) guiding our decisions. Giving everyone access to statistics at the same time remains a fundamental principle of the Code, but where this cannot be maintained we will be open and transparent about this and any other potential effects on our statistics. These decisions will be underpinned by the Office for Statistics Regulation’s guidance on changes to statistical outputs during the coronavirus outbreak. We will keep you informed as developments unfold. We remain committed to providing the best and most accurate information we can, serving the public good at a time when it is needed the most.

As the demand increases for statistics and data to measure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and as we take into account the challenges and additional pressures local authorities are facing, the Department has had to change its data gathering and release practices, focussing efforts on priority analysis and statistics. To date we have reviewed all data collections that have launched or are due to launch before the end of June. Our statement ( PDF , 188KB, 6 pages) lists all statistical publications due for release during 2020-21 and sets out the decisions that have been made so far. We will continue to review upcoming data collections and will keep users updated of further changes.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government ( MHCLG ) produce statistics in accordance with the statutory and other arrangements described in the guide to national and official statistics.

