(AGENPARL) – ven 19 novembre 2021 Separately, the New York Fed and the United States Department of the Treasury have agreed that each year in November and May, the Municipal Liquidity Facility (MLF) and the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF) will return to the Treasury any preferred equity funds previously invested by Treasury in those facilities that are in excess of the respective facilities’ remaining exposure to the assets they hold at the time. On November 19, 2021, the first such regularly scheduled return of equity, the MLF returned $2.056 billion to Treasury and TALF returned $2.185 billion to Treasury, reducing Treasury’s remaining cash invested in those facilities to $4.220 billion and $1.364 billion, respectively.

