CORONAVIRUS:UPDATE IMPLICATIONS FOR THE FURTHER AND HIGHER EDUCATION SECTORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, gio 07 maggio 2020

On 20 March 2020 colleges and universities were closed in response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The closure of institutions has raised a significant number of issues for providers and students and has caused considerable concern across the post-18 education sector.

Library briefing, Coronavirus: implications for the further and higher education sectors in Englanddiscussed concerns that were raised in the early weeks of lockdown. The paper covered among other things: the financial impact on the sectors and the higher education sector’s call for a £2bn bailout package, university admissions in 2020/21 and student concerns about accommodation costs, teaching and assessment and support funds.

This paper follows up on that briefing and gives updates on later announcements and developments, including the Government’s 4 May 2020 announcement of a support package for universities and students.

This paper follows a similar format to the earlier paper and was correct at the time of writing, 6 May 2020. For later information readers should consult Government and stakeholder websites

Fonte/Source: https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-8908/