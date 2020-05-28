CORONAVIRUS SHOCKS TO HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND SUSTAINING PEACE

(AGENPARL) – STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN) gio 28 maggio 2020 The pandemic caused by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a massive systemic shock entailing both a public health catastrophe and a profound economic crisis. This blog briefly examines the dual crisis especially as it affects countries of the Global South. The dual crisis lays bare cleavages and structural weaknesses both in individual countries and in the highly interconnected global system. It poses a critical challenge to governments and multilateral institutions to formulate and implement an effective and coherent response.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sipri.org/commentary/blog/2020/coronavirus-shocks-human-development-and-sustaining-peace