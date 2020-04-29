CORONAVIRUS: PANDEMIC PLUNGES TRANSATLANTIC RELATIONSHIP INTO COMA

In an interview with Isabelle Lasserre of Le Figaro, Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer’s gives her take on the impact of the coronavirus on transatlantic relations. Will the transatlantic relationship be the first geopolitical victim of the coronavirus?

As in all areas, the health crisis is only an accelerator of trends that already existed. Despite the multiple jolts from both sides of the Atlantic, such as the Iraq War in 2003, the transatlantic relationship had always managed to safeguard its fundamental principles: U.S. leadership freely accepted by Europeans in exchange for its commitment to defend the continent.

The coronavirus health crisis is a crash test for transatlantic relations. The indifference that Trump has shown towards his European allies since the beginning of the pandemic only amplifies the gap in transatlantic relations. As a result, Europeans have, since the beginning of the crisis, made the majority of their decisions without consulting the United States. Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer argues, “It’s as if they’ve internalized the fact that we shouldn’t expect anything from American leadership anymore.”

The U.S. withdrawal encourages the rise of Chinese influence in Europe. The collapse of the transatlantic link leads some European countries, such as Italy, to turn to other partners. “It was a shock for everyone to realize to what extent we must import everything from China,” de Hoop Scheffer said. “We realize that depending in such way on a great non-democratic power creates problems in every domain.”

Since the beginning of the health crisis, Europe has failed to make its voice heard in the increasingly open crisis between the United States and China. “The United States now looks at Europeans through the Chinese prism. The U.S. administration would like a new bargain with the Europeans. The Trump administration demands Europeans to contain Chinese influence and no longer sell dual technologies to Beijing,” Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer said. “In exchange, Washington could reaffirm Europe’s defense to NATO. For the Americans, Europe has become a tool in the policy towards China.”