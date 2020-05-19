martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
Agenparl

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC DELAYS HUSKY DOME REMOVAL

(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), mar 19 maggio 2020

WJON —  The Husky Dome at St. Cloud State University remains inflated until the school can get further direction on safely deflating it.

Normally, St. Cloud State University taps into its student-athletes to help deflate the dome for the summer and fall. But, SCSU Athletics Director Heather Weems says the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the move.

She says most students weren’t on campus on April 14th when they had planned to take the dome down. And, even if they were available, the governor’s executive order on social-distancing wouldn’t allow it.

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic delays Husky Dome removal

Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/coronavirus-pandemic-delays-husky-dome-removal/

