(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 26 giugno 2020

The global pledging summit and concert organised by the Commission and Global Citizen are only one day away. They will bring the world together and mobilise additional funding to develop and universally deploy coronavirus vaccines, tests and treatments.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/81650/coronavirus-global-response-tune-tomorrow-summit-and-concert_en