CORONAVIRUS: EDUCATION, SANITARY, AND FOOD PACKAGES TO THE MOST VULNERABLE CHILDREN

The aid includes Education, Sanitary, and Food packages and it will be provided to vulnerable children and their families in 7th, 11th and 12th khoroos in Songinokhairkhan District of Ulaanbaatar and in Selenge province. A total of 250 households will be receiving this aid, including 500 children. Case management response (rehabilitation, legal, medical services) to children exposed to sexual violence is also increased provided by Beautiful Hearts NGO.

“The European Union expresses its solidarity with everyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis in Mongolia. At these moments we need to ensure that we leave no one behind, and that we support vulnerable children and their families that are most affected,” said European Union Ambassador to Mongolia H.E. Traian Hristea.

The European Union Ambassador to Mongolia, H.E. Traian Hristea, participated in one of the house-to-house distribution of packages in the 7th khoroo of Songinokhairkhan district on 24 April. He also met with the Governor of Songinokhairkhan, Mr Sandarsuren Jigjidsuren and the Governor of the 7th khoroo, Mr. Khosbayar Damba.

“Time’s up for sexual violence against children” grant project supported by the European Union and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and implemented by World Vision, is redirecting part of the project funds to provide emergency response aid to the most vulnerable children and their families affected by the COVID-19 (corona virus) impact.

The grant project “Time’s up for sexual violence against children” supported by the European Union and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and implemented by World Vision, was launched in the beginning for 2020. The main objective of the project is to strengthen Mongolian civil society to have better capacities to contribute to the prevention of sexual violence against most vulnerable children and strengthen protection measures to safeguard their Human Rights through stronger skills and linkages.

