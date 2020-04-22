CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19) TREATMENT GUIDELINES

mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 22 aprile 2020 Source: National Institutes of Health (NIH). Published: 4/21/2020.
A panel of U.S. physicians, statisticians, and other experts has developed these treatment guidelines for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The guidelines consider two broad categories of therapies currently in use by healthcare providers for COVID-19: antivirals, which may target the coronavirus directly, and host modifiers and immune-based therapies, which may influence the immune response to the virus or target the virus. The guidelines provide background information about each agent—such as clinical data about its use, ongoing clinical trials, and known interactions with other drugs—that forms the basis for the recommendation.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21880

