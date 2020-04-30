venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH DAN “OX” OCHSNER OF OX IN THE…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH DAN “OX” OCHSNER OF OX IN THE…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH DAN “OX” OCHSNER OF OX IN THE…

LORD-LIEUTENANT FOR MIDLOTHIAN: 30 APRIL 2020

QUEL VIAGGIO ANNULLATO DEL PAPA A MALTA. PANDEMIA, MIGRANTI, TURISMO A PICCO

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SCOTT SANDS OF THE SCOTT SANDS SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SCOTT SANDS OF THE SCOTT SANDS SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SCOTT SANDS OF THE SCOTT SANDS SHOW

HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 12 APRIL 2020

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1785 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

CORONAVIRUS DISEASE-2019 (COVID-19) AND SUPPLY OF SUBSTANCES OF HUMAN ORIGIN IN EU/EEA: FIRST UPDATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 30 aprile 2020 Source: European Union, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Published: 4/29/2020.
This 16-page first update is prompted by the recent scientific developments and evolution of the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and the need to include types of substances of human origin (SoHO) that were not addressed in the first version (e.g., reproductive and some non-reproductive tissues and cells). It aims to provide a risk assessment and management options for the safe and sustainable supply of SoHO to assist the European Union and European Economic Area (EU/EEA) Member States in responding to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22005

Post collegati

MELLOW HAND SANITIZER 500ML ML308 02 (ALCOHOL) LIQUID [SHENZHEN LANTERN SCIENCE CO.,LTD]

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS DISEASE-2019 (COVID-19) AND SUPPLY OF SUBSTANCES OF HUMAN ORIGIN IN EU/EEA: FIRST UPDATE

Redazione

CYTO-FRIENDLY POLYMERIZATION AT CELL SURFACES MODULATES CELL FATE BY CLUSTERING CELL-SURFACE RECEPTORS

Redazione

FORM: SEND FURTHER ESTIMATE OF REBATED HEAVY OIL TO BE USED AS FUEL

Redazione

VARICOSE VEINS CONTROL (HORSE CHESTNUT, MILK THISTLE, AND HAMAMELIS VIRGINIANA ROOT BARK/STEM BARK) SOLUTION/ DROPS [FORCES OF NATURE]

Redazione

29 APRIL, COVID-19 UPDATE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More