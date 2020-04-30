CORONAVIRUS DISEASE-2019 (COVID-19) AND SUPPLY OF SUBSTANCES OF HUMAN ORIGIN IN EU/EEA: FIRST UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 30 aprile 2020 Source: European Union, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Published: 4/29/2020.

This 16-page first update is prompted by the recent scientific developments and evolution of the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and the need to include types of substances of human origin (SoHO) that were not addressed in the first version (e.g., reproductive and some non-reproductive tissues and cells). It aims to provide a risk assessment and management options for the safe and sustainable supply of SoHO to assist the European Union and European Economic Area (EU/EEA) Member States in responding to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22005