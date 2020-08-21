CORONAVIRUS DELAYS IN-PERSON CEREMONY FOR CLASS OF 2020 ONCE AGAIN

(AGENPARL) – LORETTO (P ven 21 agosto 2020

Dear Saint Francis University Community,

As we welcome back to Loretto our students for in-person instruction, we have not forgotten our 2020 graduates who unexpectedly departed campus in March. As we have indicated in several communications, we are monitoring the ever-changing landscape of the virus and remain committed to delivering a very special in-person Commencement for our recent graduates.

Although we originally planned to hold Commencement this fall, it appears the path of the pandemic will make this impossible. As a result, we are now planning to hold Commencement for the Class of 2020 at a later date.

The Class of 2020 Commencement survey administered (June 2020) to our graduates and parents demonstrated the desire to have a full Commencement experience (Mass and ceremony) with guests. Under the current restrictions of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, the number of individuals that may participate in indoor and outdoor gatherings is limited. Given that our campus is currently operating with in-person instruction and residence facilities are full, an in-person Commencement is not possible. We are committed to honoring the class – and with everything regarding the pandemic – we will continue to do our best to keep the campus community safe.

These are challenging times as we work through the health concerns with COVID-19, the resulting economic and educational impact, and persistent and pervasive racial and social injustice. We will work through all of these challenges by coming together as a community, working together to adjust to a new normal, to act responsibly, and to bring change where it is needed.

Let’s remember to uphold our theme for this academic year which is to respect the uniqueness of individual persons. Be magnanimous to those that we serve.

Fr. Malachi, T.O.R.

President