venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
Breaking News

NON DIMENTICARE LE VITTIME DEL TERRORISMO ANCHE IN QUESTO TEMPO DI PANDEMIA

MEETING RIMINI, DOPO IL COVID IL CENSIS CHIEDE UN ESAME DI COSCIENZA…

USA, BIDEN VUOLE RIPRENDERSI LA CASA BIANCA

FORMER IRISH AMBASSADOR D. DENHAM RECEIVES LITHUANIA’S DIPLOMACY STAR

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 385 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 377 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 281 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 384 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 355 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 282 DEFINITIVO –…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » CORONAVIRUS DELAYS IN-PERSON CEREMONY FOR CLASS OF 2020 ONCE AGAIN

CORONAVIRUS DELAYS IN-PERSON CEREMONY FOR CLASS OF 2020 ONCE AGAIN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LORETTO (P ven 21 agosto 2020

Dear Saint Francis University Community,

As we welcome back to Loretto our students for in-person instruction, we have not forgotten our 2020 graduates who unexpectedly departed campus in March.  As we have indicated in several communications, we are monitoring the ever-changing landscape of the virus and remain committed to delivering a very special in-person Commencement for our recent graduates.  

Although we originally planned to hold Commencement this fall, it appears the path of the pandemic will make this impossible.  As a result, we are now planning to hold Commencement for the Class of 2020 at a later date.

The Class of 2020 Commencement survey administered (June 2020) to our graduates and parents demonstrated the desire to have a full Commencement experience (Mass and ceremony) with guests.  Under the current restrictions of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, the number of individuals that may participate in indoor and outdoor gatherings is limited.  Given that our campus is currently operating with in-person instruction and residence facilities are full, an in-person Commencement is not possible.  We are committed to honoring the class – and with everything regarding the pandemic – we will continue to do our best to keep the campus community safe.      

These are challenging times as we work through the health concerns with COVID-19, the resulting economic and educational impact, and persistent and pervasive racial and social injustice. We will work through all of these challenges by coming together as a community, working together to adjust to a new normal, to act responsibly, and to bring change where it is needed.  

Let’s remember to uphold our theme for this academic year which is to respect the uniqueness of individual persons.  Be magnanimous to those that we serve.  

Fr. Malachi, T.O.R.

President

Fonte/Source: https://www.francis.edu/News/2020/Coronavirus-delays-in-person-ceremony-for-Class-of-2020-once-again/

Post collegati

CORONAVIRUS MARCHE: AGGIORNAMENTO DATI DAL GORES – SITUAZIONE AL 21/08/2020 ORE 9.00

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS DELAYS IN-PERSON CEREMONY FOR CLASS OF 2020 ONCE AGAIN

Redazione

BUSINESS TENDENCY IN MANUFACTURING, CONSTRUCTION, TRADE AND SERVICES – AUGUST 2020

Redazione

BYE ELECTION TO THE COUNCIL OF STATES FROM UTTAR PRADESH

Redazione

MEETING RIMINI, DOPO IL COVID IL CENSIS CHIEDE UN ESAME DI COSCIENZA AL PAESE

Redazione

USA, BIDEN VUOLE RIPRENDERSI LA CASA BIANCA

Luigi Camilloni

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More