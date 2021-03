(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 18 marzo 2021

European Commission Press release Brussels, 17 Mar 2021 Ahead of the meeting of European leaders on 25 March, the Commission is calling on Member States to prepare for a coordinated approach to a gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions when the epidemiological situation will allow.

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_21_1184