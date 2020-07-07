martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
Breaking News

NON DIMENTICARE L’OBIETTIVO DELLA COPERTURA SANITARIA GLOBALE

LITHUANIA’S AMBASSADOR J. RAGUCKIENė PRESENTS HER LETTERS OF CREDENCE TO DEPUTY MINISTER…

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER CONGRATULATES UNITED STATES ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

THE EUROPEAN UNION SUPPORTS EARLY ACTION IN BANGLADESH IN ANTICIPATION OF SEVERE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXIV N. 21 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – RELAZIONE ANALITICA SULLE MISSIONI INTERNAZIONALI IN CORSO E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXIV N. 20 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 509 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CLVII N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 303 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

CORE−SHELL NANOSTRUCTURED ELECTROCATALYSTS FOR WATER SPLITTING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 07 luglio 2020

As the footstone of hydrogen economy, water electrolysis consisting of hydrogen and oxygen evolution reactions (HER and OER) highly desires cost−efficient electrocatalysts that can decrease dynamic overpotential and save energy consumption. Over the past years, witnessed progresses have been made by constructing core−shell structures free−from or with few noble−metals. They afford particular merits, e.g., highly−exposed active surface, modulated electronic configurations, strain effects, interfacial synergy, reinforced stability, etc., to promote the kinetics and electrocatalytic performance of HER, OER and overall water splitting. So far, a large variety of inorganics (carbon and transition−metal related components) have been introduced into core−shell electrocatalysts. Herein, the representative efforts and progresses are summarized with a clear classification of core and shell components, to access comprehensive insights into electrochemical processes proceeding on surfaces or interfaces. Finally, a perspective on the future development of core−shell electrocatalysts is offered. The overall aim is to shed some light on the exploration of emerging materials for energy conversion and storage.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/3S7PjjKRDSU/D0NR03719B

Post collegati

KLAUS-PETER WILLSCH: NACH DEM BüROKRATIEENTLASTUNGSGESETZ IST VOR DEM NäCHSTEN BüROKRATIEENTLASTUNGSGESETZ

Redazione

EEAS VACANCY NOTICE: CONTRACT AGENT FGII – ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT – EEAS HEADQUARTERS – JOB N° 332889

Redazione

NEW OPERATIONAL VESSEL SCHEDULE STANDARD PUBLISHED

Redazione

CORE−SHELL NANOSTRUCTURED ELECTROCATALYSTS FOR WATER SPLITTING

Redazione

HIGH-MOBILITY IN AND GA CO-DOPED ZNO NANOWIRES FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE TRANSISTORS AND ULTRAVIOLET PHOTODETECTORS

Redazione

MSC NAMED AMONG EUROPE'S LEADING CARBON EMITTERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More