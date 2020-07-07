CORE−SHELL NANOSTRUCTURED ELECTROCATALYSTS FOR WATER SPLITTING

As the footstone of hydrogen economy, water electrolysis consisting of hydrogen and oxygen evolution reactions (HER and OER) highly desires cost−efficient electrocatalysts that can decrease dynamic overpotential and save energy consumption. Over the past years, witnessed progresses have been made by constructing core−shell structures free−from or with few noble−metals. They afford particular merits, e.g., highly−exposed active surface, modulated electronic configurations, strain effects, interfacial synergy, reinforced stability, etc., to promote the kinetics and electrocatalytic performance of HER, OER and overall water splitting. So far, a large variety of inorganics (carbon and transition−metal related components) have been introduced into core−shell electrocatalysts. Herein, the representative efforts and progresses are summarized with a clear classification of core and shell components, to access comprehensive insights into electrochemical processes proceeding on surfaces or interfaces. Finally, a perspective on the future development of core−shell electrocatalysts is offered. The overall aim is to shed some light on the exploration of emerging materials for energy conversion and storage.