UNITED STATES STANDS WITH CANADA AGAINST CHINA’S ARBITRARY DETENTION OF CANADIAN CITIZENS

CORALVILLE LAKE PICNIC SHELTERS OPEN TO FIRST-COME, FIRST SERVED

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 22 giugno 2020

IOWA CITY, Iowa —

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District will open picnic shelters at Coralville Lake on a first-come, first-served basis beginning June 19. Reservations will not be accepted and users are asked to select shelters based on their current occupancy and availability.  

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, it is recommended that all visitors continue to social distance, limit the number of people per group, and bring their own disinfecting supplies if they wish to clean the area before use. Shelter users should dispose of trash in the area dumpsters as trash cans will not be provided. Special event permits are also not being issued at this time and inflatable units are not permitted.

For current information regarding the status of all recreation areas at Coralville Lake, visit: https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Coralville-Lake/. Lake level information and forecasts can also be found online at: www.rivergages.com. Coralville Lake is in the Rock Island District, Iowa River Basin.

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2227283/coralville-lake-picnic-shelters-open-to-first-come-first-served/

