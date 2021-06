(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 09 giugno 2021 (Smithsonian National Zoological Park) Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute scientists are one step closer to understanding why some corals can weather climate change better than others, and the secret could be in a specific protein that produces a natural sunscreen.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-06/snzp-cn060921.php