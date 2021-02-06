COR MEMBERS AND EU PORTUGUESE PRESIDENCY DISCUSS HEALTH, SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY PRIORITIES

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, sab 06 febbraio 2021

The members of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) and Ana Paula Zacarias, Portuguese Secretary of State for European Affairs, discussed the political priorities of the EU presidency and their impact on a local and regional level. The debate took place during the CoR’s February plenary session and highlighted the importance of involving local and regional authorities in the implementation of the next EU Budget and of the EU plans to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/portuguese-presidency.aspx