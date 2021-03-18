COR HIGH LEVEL GROUP ON EUROPEAN DEMOCRACY HOLDS ITS FIRST MEETING TO SUPPORT LOCAL LEADERS' CONTRIBUTION TO THE CONFERENCE

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 18 marzo 2021

The High Level Group on European Democracy of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), chaired by the first President of the European Council and former Prime Minister of Belgium Herman Van Rompuy, held today its first meeting. The group will contribute to the CoR`s work on the Conference on the Future of Europe.

