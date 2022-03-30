(AGENPARL) – mer 30 marzo 2022 [null]
March 30, 2022
Issue 285
Copyright Royalty Judges Withdraw Proposed Rule in Determination of Royalty Rates and Terms for Making and Distributing Phonorecords (Phonorecords IV)
********************************************************************
*CALENDAR*
********************************************************************
—————————————————————

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here