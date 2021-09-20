(AGENPARL) – lun 20 settembre 2021 [null]

September 20, 2021

Issue 271

COPYRIGHT ROYALTY JUDGES RELEASE PUBLIC VERSION OF FINAL DETERMINATION IN WEB V PROCEEDING

The Register closed her review ofthe Judges’ final determination with no finding oflegal error in resolving a material issue of substantive copyright law. The Librarian of Congress will cause the Judges’ final determination to be published in the Federal Register.

