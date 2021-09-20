(AGENPARL) – lun 20 settembre 2021 [null]
September 20, 2021
Issue 271
COPYRIGHT ROYALTY JUDGES RELEASE PUBLIC VERSION OF FINAL DETERMINATION IN WEB V PROCEEDING
The Register closed her review ofthe Judges’ final determination with no finding oflegal error in resolving a material issue of substantive copyright law. The Librarian of Congress will cause the Judges’ final determination to be published in the Federal Register.
